  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Uttar Pradesh: 73 officers get notices for dereliction of duty

Uttar Pradesh: 73 officers get notices for dereliction of duty

Uttar Pradesh news: The notices were issued on the basis of confidential reports sent to the chief minister's office by local administration, police etc and the feedback received on the Jan Sunwai Portal and the CM Helpline.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Lucknow Published on: September 02, 2022 12:51 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Uttar Pradesh: 73 officers get notices for dereliction of duty.

Highlights

  • Yogi Adityanath govt served notices on 73 officers for their failure in resolving people's grievance
  • Notices were issued on basis of confidential reports sent to CMO by local administration, police etc
  • Those served notices include 10 heads of departments, 5 commissioners, 10 district magistrates etc.

Uttar Pradesh news: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has served notices on 73 officers for their failure in resolving people's grievances.

The notices were issued on the basis of confidential reports sent to the chief minister's office by local administration, police etc and the feedback received on the Jan Sunwai Portal and the CM Helpline.

Those served notices include 10 heads of departments, five commissioners, 10 district magistrates, five development authority vice-presidents, five municipal commissioners and 10 tehsildars.

Along with these, explanations have also been sought from three ADGs and IGs, five IGs and DIGs, 10 commissionerates, SSP/SPs as well as 10 police stations.

The worst performing departments in terms of addressing public complaints and issues have been identified as personnel, Ayush, technical education, agricultural marketing, infrastructure and industrial development, housing and urban planning, vocational education, Namami Gange and rural water supply and environment, forest and climate change.

A government spokesperson said, "The chief minister has issued show cause notices to as many as 73 officers of the state, seeking clarification from them on charges of dereliction of duty. The notices were issued on the basis of a report for the month of July. He has held multiple meetings with all departments, administration and police, making it clear on all occasions that carelessness will not be tolerated at any level. Public grievances have to be addressed at the earliest and to the satisfaction of all those involved. When, despite so many warnings, complaints were still being received against officials and departments, the chief minister took an even stricter view of the issue."

