First COVID-19 patient in Tripura found negative, discharged from hospital

The first patient of the coronavirus in Tripura has been discharged after she tested negative in consecutive tests. The woman has now been sent into quarantine under proper medical supervision. Sharing the information on Twitter, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote: "Glad to share that first COVID-19 positive patient of Tripura has been discharged today, as she has recovered & found negative in consecutive tests. She has been sent for quarantine under medical supervision."

Tripura reported its first coronavirus case on April 6 when the woman, who hails from Gomati district, tested positive for the disease. She had travelled to Guwahati.

On April 10, a Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel also tested positive for coronavirus, making it the second confirmed case in the state. Both the persons had travelled on the same train on March 19.

