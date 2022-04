Follow us on Image Source : PTI A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a passenger for Covid-19 test, at Dadar railway station, in Mumbai.

Mumbai has detected the first case of Covid with Omicron XE variant. The virus was confirmed after results of 11th test under the Covid virus genetic formula determination - 228 or 99.13% (230 samples) patients detected with Omicron.

One patient has been found affected by 'XE' variant and another is affected by the 'Kapa' variant of Covid-19, Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation said.

