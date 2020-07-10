Fire breaks out at I&B Ministry Office in Shastri Bhawan

Image Source : ANI Shastri Bhawan

A fire broke out at the office of Information and Broadcasting Ministry located in Shastri Bhawan, Delhi, earlier this morning. The nature of the fire is being reported as minor and it was put out by the firefighters within a few minutes.

"The fire started in an AC stabiliser and electrical wires in an office room of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

A fire call was made at 11.40 am, following which six fire tenders were sent to the spot. The fire was brought under control at 11.50 am.

It was the second fire reported in Shastri Bhawan in a week. A fire was reported at an office of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday.

