FIR against UP MLA for beating DM's gunman

A file photo of BJP MLA Kishanlal Rajput

A case has been registered against Kishanlal, BJP MLA from Barkhera, his nephew and unknown persons for allegedly beating up the gunner of the district magistrate, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case on the orders of Special Additional Session Judge Vijay Kumar, the officer said. Constable Mohit Kumar Gurjar, posted as a gunner of the DM, alleged that he was beaten up by the MLA and his nephew.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit told reporters that sub-inspector Naresh Pal Singh, posted at Sunagarhi police station, is probing the matter and gave the assurance that the investigation will be impartial.