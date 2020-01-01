Wednesday, January 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. FIR against UP MLA for beating DM's gunman

FIR against UP MLA for beating DM's gunman

A case has been registered against Kishanlal, BJP MLA from Barkhera, his nephew and unknown persons for allegedly beating up the gunner of the district magistrate, a police officer said on Wednesday.

PTI PTI
Pilibhit Updated on: January 01, 2020 22:31 IST
A file photo of BJP MLA Kishanlal Rajput

A file photo of BJP MLA Kishanlal Rajput

A case has been registered against Kishanlal, BJP MLA from Barkhera, his nephew and unknown persons for allegedly beating up the gunner of the district magistrate, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Police have registered a case on the orders of Special Additional Session Judge Vijay Kumar, the officer said. Constable Mohit Kumar Gurjar, posted as a gunner of the DM, alleged that he was beaten up by the MLA and his nephew.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Dixit told reporters that sub-inspector Naresh Pal Singh, posted at Sunagarhi police station, is probing the matter and gave the assurance that the investigation will be impartial. 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News