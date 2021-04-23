Father, 12-year-old daughter die of electrocution in Agra

Image Source : PTI Father, daughter die of electrocution.

A man and his 12-year-old daughter died on Friday after an electric wire fell on them in a village in a district of Uttar Pradesh, police said.

"The incident occurred at about 9.15 am in Salempur Ghankar village when Dileep Jadon (32) and his daughter Sapna were fencing their field with iron wires to protect crops from stray cattle.

An electric wire fell down due to which both of them died on the spot," Nibohra Station House Officer (SHO) Sooraj Prasad said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO added.

Jadon's elder brother lodged a complaint against the power department for negligence, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 304A (causing death by negligence) against the power department, police said.

Also Read: 4 sewer cleaning workers die of electrocution in Rajasthan

Latest India News