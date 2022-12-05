Farooq Abdullah re-elected as National Conference president

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The senior leader had recently expressed a desire to step down from the post owing to his health.

Members of the National Conference on Monday re-elected Farooq Abdullah as the party chief for another term. The delegate session was held near the mausoleum of the party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah at Naseem Bagh. The senior leader had recently expressed a desire to step down from the post owing to his health.

"I did not want to continue as the president of the party but they convinced me to take the post. I have told them to bring youth into the party and prepare new leadership of the party," said Farooq Abdullah.

He further added, "Today our fight is for our survival and identity and not only for Muslim of kashmir but Hindus of Jammu as well. We are being enslaved but we will be free soon from this assault."

Today marked the 117th birth anniversary of the party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said only Abdullah's nomination was received till the last date of filing the nominations. A total of 183 proposals from Kashmir, 396 from Jammu and 25 proposals from Ladakh were received in support of Farooq Abdullah, Sagar said.

The party then set the presidential election process into motion and said the new president would be elected at the party's delegate session. It said the party's internal elections had already been concluded. The last NC presidential elections took place five years ago.

ALSO READ | 'Happy that India got G20 presidency': Farooq Abdullah hopes PM Modi will end Russia-Ukraine war

ALSO READ | NC leader Omar says Farooq Abdullah not to contest party president's election, hasn't resigned

Latest India News