BREAKING: Farooq Abdullah's detention revoked

Image Source : ANI Farooq Abdullah's detention revoked

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah to be released after over 6 months in detention. Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, was placed under detention along with other political leaders including his son Omar Abdullah on August 5, when the government ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and imposed massive restrictions. He will be released after a period of seven months. He was earlier detained under the J&K Public Safety Act (PSA).

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 19(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, 1978, the government hereby revokes the detention order bearing No. DMS/PSA/120/2019 issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar,” a statement issued by the government said.