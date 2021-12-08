Wednesday, December 08, 2021
     
Farmers' protest LIVE Updates: Stir nearing end? Samyukta Kisan Morcha convenes urgent meeting at 10 AM

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the stir, has convened an emergency meeting today to discuss the future course of action.

December 08, 2021 9:37 IST
Farmers stage a protest demanding a legal guarantee for the
Farmers stage a protest demanding a legal guarantee for the procurement of crops at MSP at Singhu border in Delhi.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the stir, has convened an emergency meeting today to discuss the future course of action. According to reports, the SKM's five-member committee will hold an emergency meeting in Delhi to draft their reply to the Centre's letter. The members could even meet the government representatives today. The SMK on Tuesday said that no decision was taken yet on calling off the farmers’ protest and demanded clarification on certain points in the government's proposal, including on the precondition set for the withdrawal of cases against farmers. Kulwant Singh Sandhu, a prominent farmer leader, claimed that a consensus has been arrived at and 'nearly all demands' have been met. "SKM confirms to have received a written draft proposal from the government of India. The proposal was constructively discussed by the farm leaders at the SKM meeting at the Singhu Border today. The morcha will seek further clarifications on a few points of the government’s proposal and will reconvene at 2 pm tomorrow for further discussion. The SKM hopes for a positive response from the government," the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions said in a statement following the meeting.

Live updates :FARMERS' PROTEST NEARING END?

  • Dec 08, 2021 9:37 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    3 Bills that stand repealed now are

    The three Bills that stand repealed now are: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

  • Dec 08, 2021 9:24 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Farm laws scrapped

    Last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the farm laws would be scrapped. On November 29, a bill to that effect was passed in Parliament.

  • Dec 08, 2021 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Do not want committees who have been against farmers' demands: Balbir Rajewal

    According to farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal, the government’s proposal said that it will form a committee to look into the demand for legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for crops and the panel will include farmer organisations outside the SKM, government officials and representatives of states. "We had objections to it … we do not want other committees who have been against our demands since the start to be part of the panel on MSP. We have demanded the government give a clarification in this regard," Rajewal said.

  • Dec 08, 2021 9:20 AM (IST) Posted by Abhinav Ranjan

    Samyukta Kisan Morcha's emergency meeting at 10 AM

    The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has convened an emergency meeting today to discuss the future course of action. Farmer leaders, who are members of the Morcha, will again meet at 2 PM. It is likely that the Morcha could announce to end the stir today. 

