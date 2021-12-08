Farmers' protest LIVE Updates: Stir nearing end? Samyukta Kisan Morcha convenes urgent meeting at 10 AM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers stage a protest demanding a legal guarantee for the procurement of crops at MSP at Singhu border in Delhi.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the stir, has convened an emergency meeting today to discuss the future course of action. According to reports, the SKM's five-member committee will hold an emergency meeting in Delhi to draft their reply to the Centre's letter. The members could even meet the government representatives today. The SMK on Tuesday said that no decision was taken yet on calling off the farmers’ protest and demanded clarification on certain points in the government's proposal, including on the precondition set for the withdrawal of cases against farmers. Kulwant Singh Sandhu, a prominent farmer leader, claimed that a consensus has been arrived at and 'nearly all demands' have been met. "SKM confirms to have received a written draft proposal from the government of India. The proposal was constructively discussed by the farm leaders at the SKM meeting at the Singhu Border today. The morcha will seek further clarifications on a few points of the government’s proposal and will reconvene at 2 pm tomorrow for further discussion. The SKM hopes for a positive response from the government," the umbrella body of over 40 farm unions said in a statement following the meeting.

Latest India News