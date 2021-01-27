Farmers' protest: Entry, exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid metro stations closed

Image Source : PTI Farmers' protest: Entry, exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid metro stations temporarily closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday temporarily closed entry, exit gates of Lal Quila and entry gates of Jama Masjid metro stations following Tuesday's clashes between police and protesting farmers at a number of places in the national capital. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to Twitter to inform the public about the temporary closure of metro station gates.

"Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed. Entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Security Update



Entry/exit gates of Lal Quila metro station are closed.



Entry gates of Jama Masjid metro station are closed. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 27, 2021

On Tuesday, as chaos escalated due to the farmers' protest turning violent, the entry and exit gates of at least 20 metro stations were closed.

Tens of thousands of protesters clashed with police in multiple places, leading to chaos in well known landmarks of Delhi and suburbs, amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day, leaving the farmers' two-month peaceful movement in tatters.

Protesting farmers' also hoisted flags on the domes and the flagstaff at the rampart of the national monument at which national tricolour is unfurled by the Prime Minister on Independence Day.

Almost 86 policemen were injured in the farmers' violence on Tuesday were at the Red Fort where several police personnel fell or jumped tens of feet down a wall after being pushed to the edge by a marauding mob. A protester died after his tractor overturned near ITO, one of the major flashpoints of the trouble.

The Delhi Police have registered 15 FIRs in connection Tuesday's violence in the national capital during farmers tractor parade. As a precautionary measure, the authorities suspended internet services in several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and closed Metro stations after the violence erupted.

More central troopers have been deployed in Delhi to meet any exigencies. Apart from additional forces, stand by security personnel have been arranged to control any untoward incident.

