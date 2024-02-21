Farmers burnt stubble with chilli power, pelted stones at cops, 12 injured: Haryana Police

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers during their Delhi Chalo protest march, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border.

Farmers protest: A Haryana police official on Wednesday said that protesters participating in the farmers protest set stubble on fire with chilli power in it and also pelted stones in which at least 12 police personnel received serious injuries.

Speaking on the current situation on farmers protest, Haryana Police Spokesperson Manisha Chaudhary said, "At Data Singh-Khanauri border, protesters surrounded police personnel and set stubble on fire with chilli powder in it. They also pelted stones at police and attacked policemen using sticks and maces. As many as 12 police personnel have suffered serious injuries in this attack. We appeal to protesters to maintain peace and help maintain law and order in the region. This is dangerous for both sides and can result in unforeseen circumstances."

Govt urges farmers for another round of talks

As the protest continues, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said the interest of farmers across the country should be taken into account while dealing with demands raised by the protesting farmers at the Punjab-Haryana borders, and appealed to them to come for another round of discussions.

Munda also exuded confidence that a solution to the demands of the farmers can be found through negotiations.

"Farmers are across the country. While making a policy, it is important to keep in mind the interest of the farmers of the entire country. Keeping this in mind, we will work towards resolving their concerns in the coming days," Munda said.

Thousands of farmers resumed their agitation on Wednesday, two days after the fourth round of talks with the government over their demands, failed. The demands include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops and farm debt waiver.

Urging the protesting farmers to maintain peace, Munda said the Centre was ready to discuss all the issues, including the MSP.

"We have appealed to everyone that we should discuss in a peaceful environment. I have invited them for a discussion and appealed to them to maintain peace and find a solution that is good for everyone," Munda said.

During the protests on Wednesday, a 21-year-old farmer was killed and a few others injured following a clash between security personnel and protesting farmers at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border.

The Haryana Police fired tear gas shells to disperse farmers from Punjab at Shambhu and Khanauri border points as they tried to move towards barricades stalling their protest march to Delhi. Munda stressed that a solution can be found only through a dialogue.

"We have tried to resolve the tough problems through dialogue. Even the current issue, we want to resolve through dialogue".

Although consensus might not have been reached in the previous rounds of discussions, the process of negotiations should continue, the minister said.

"In the process of discussions, we are hopeful in the coming days that we will be able to take a decision and address the concerns of the farmers," he said.

What happened in fourth round of talks?

In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders on February 18, a panel of three Union ministers proposed the purchase of pulses, maize, and cotton crops by government agencies at MSP for five years after entering into a contract with farmers. However, the government's proposal was rejected by the farmer leaders.

