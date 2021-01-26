Locals perch on rooftops, balconies to witness unprecedented farmers' tractor parade

Image Source : PTI Farmers attempt to break barricades as they try to march towards Red Fort during Kisan Gantantra Parade amid the 72nd Republic Day celebrations

It was a never seen before moment for thousands of people who gathered at roadsides and perched on the rooftops and balconies watching the tractor parade taken out by farmer unions on Tuesday in protest against the Centre's farm laws. The parade taken out from Tikri, Singhu, Ghazipur and other border points of the national capital received a warm welcome with locals showering flower petals, offering food and water and greeting them with slogans and cheers.

"I have never seen a tractor parade such as this. This is New India for me. I am recording this for my grandchildren who are too little to understand its importance now. I am sure they will thank me for this later," said Anita Batwal, 62, retired school teacher.

Many bystanders who witnessed the parade termed the farmers their brothers and guests who were fighting for their rights.

"My husband and I have come to welcome them. They are our guests. We lost our land in UP in a court battle, we know their pain," said Kamla from Boodhpur Delhi.

A large number of people near Anand Vihar railway station lined the roadsides and recorded the tractor parade as farmers from Ghazipur drove past.

People cheered and waved at the farmers riding tractors and those walking on foot.

"It is bigger and better than what we expected. Local people cheering for us throughout the route has motivated us further. We will take what is our. Ab Delhi door nahi," said 23-year-old Jaspal Singh from Gurdaspur in Punjab, taking part in the parade.

Local people showered flower petals at the cavalcade of tractors and other vehicles passing through Mundka village and offered food and water to the farmers.

"They are our brothers. Will do whatever it takes to help them in their struggle. They are fighting for all of us. This is just a little contribution from our end to tell them we stand by them,” said Chant Singh, 45, a local distributing food and water.

The whole nation, in fact people across the world should know about this "farmers’ revolution" taking place here in Delhi, said 32-year-old Jaskaran Bajwa who was busy making Facebook Live while sitting atop a brand new tractor.

The people as well as the farmers recorded the parade using cellphones, with many saying history was being scripted.

