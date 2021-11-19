Friday, November 19, 2021
     
Farm laws: Farmers satyagraha defeated arrogance, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that farmers satyagraha defeated arrogance as he referred to PM Narendra Modi's announcement about the government's decision to repeal the three farm laws.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 19, 2021 10:11 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 
Image Source : PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that farmers satyagraha defeated arrogance as he talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement about the government's decision to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of  protests by farmers for the past year.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Prime Minister said the three laws were for the benefit of farmers but "we couldn't convince a section of farmers despite best efforts".  The goal of the three farm laws was to empower farmers, especially small farmers, he said. 

The agriculture budget has risen by five times with over Rs 1.25 lakh crore being spent annually, Modi said. He also highlighted his govt's measures to benefit small farmers. 

"I have experienced farmers' difficulties, challenges from very close quarters in my five decades of public life," he said. 

