'Bali ka bakra getting ready...': How social media reacted to exit polls result 2023?

Polling for the Assembly elections 2023 came to an end on Thursday and an hour after came the exit polls and their predictions. While Congress is predicted to form governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, Zoramthanga's MNF is likely to emerge as the single largest party. As soon as the exit poll results came, social media was flooded with funny memes and reactions as people took to Facebook and Twitter to express their opinions, which ranged from overwhelming support for the Congress to abject disappointment over the poor results of the BJP and TRS campaign. "We all know the election results. If Congress wins it will be -DEMOCRACY WON; If BJP wins it will be - EVM HACKED", a social media user wrote.

Check out some of the funny social media reactions below.

Reacting to the exit poll results, Rajasthan Minister and Congress leader Pratap Khachariyawas said, "Exit polls, surveys are showing that Congress is winning in Rajasthan. People of the BJP are frauds. They only do Hindu-Muslim...Congress will form govt in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh..."

What India TV-CNX Exit Polls Are Predicting in 5 States?

Chhattisgarh: Congress likely to retain power with 46-56 seats, predicts India TV-CNX

Mizoram: Zoramthanga's MNF likely to emerge as single largest party

Telangana: Congress is expected to unseat KCR in Telangana. While the Congress party is expected to bag 63-79 seats, BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi) might get 31-47 in the 119-member assembly.

Rajasthan: Congress may retain power in the state with 94-104 seats, while the BJP may get 80-90 seats

MP: BJP may emerge as the single largest party.

