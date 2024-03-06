Election Commission to Rahul Gandhi over remarks on PM Modi: 'Be more careful'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Kanpur.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued an advisory to Rahul Gandhi asking the Congress scion to remain careful and cautious while making remarks against the Prime Minister.

"Election Commission of India (ECI) issues an advisory to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. After considering all facts in the matter related to certain remarks against the Prime Minister, including the Delhi High Court order and his reply, the Election Commission of India has advised him to be more careful and cautious in the future," ANI reported on Wednesday.

