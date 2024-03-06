Wednesday, March 06, 2024
     
  Election Commission to Rahul Gandhi over remarks on PM Modi: 'Be more careful'

Election Commission to Rahul Gandhi over remarks on PM Modi: 'Be more careful'

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 06, 2024 18:37 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay
Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Kanpur.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued an advisory to Rahul Gandhi asking the Congress scion to remain careful and cautious while making remarks against the Prime Minister.

"Election Commission of India (ECI) issues an advisory to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. After considering all facts in the matter related to certain remarks against the Prime Minister, including the Delhi High Court order and his reply, the Election Commission of India has advised him to be more careful and cautious in the future," ANI reported on Wednesday.

More to follow...

