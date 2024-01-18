Arvind Kejriwal likely to skip ED summons again in Delhi excise policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi excise policy case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on January 19 (Friday) in connection with the money laundering investigation related to the excise policy.

This marks the fourth notice to Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He had previously declined to appear before the federal agency on three earlier summons dated November 2, December 21, January 3, and January 18.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal alleged the BJP-led Central government wanted to arrest him and prevent from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024, saying the ED summons issued to him was aimed at hurting his biggest asset honesty, and defaming him.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be on a three-day visit to Goa from today. Palekar told media on Wednesday that Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann and MPs Raghav Chadha and Sandeep Pathak will be in the coastal state from January 18 till January 20.

Earlier, Palekar said the senior AAP leaders will meet the party's Goa MLAs and other state functionaries and volunteers during their visit, which comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. AAP has two MLAs in the Goa assembly- Venzy Viegas (Benaulim) and Cruz Silva (Velim).

Palekar said the detailed schedule of the programme would be shared later.

