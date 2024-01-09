Lok Sabha polls: Arvind Kejriwal names jailed Gujarat MLA Vasava as party candidate from Bharuch constituency

Follow us on Image Source : X/CHAITAR_VASAVA AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal along with the party's jailed Gujarat MLA Chaitar Vasava.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has officially declared MLA Chaitar Vasava, a tribal leader currently in jail, as the candidate for the Bharuch parliamentary constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The AAP national convener asserted that even if Vasava's bail is denied, the party is prepared to contest the Lok Sabha polls on his behalf.

The Delhi Chief Minister and his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, also met with jailed MLA Chaitar Vasava in Gujarat's Bharuch. "We met Chaitar Vasava and his wife and they are doing fine. There is a lot of anger in the tribal community in Gujarat, " Kejriwal said.

Who is Chaitar Vasava?

Chaitar Vasava, a tribal leader and sitting MLA representing the Dediapada Assembly in Bharuch, has been held in custody for the past two months. Following a three-day police remand, a local court in Dediapada, on December 18, remanded him to judicial custody in connection with charges of alleged extortion and assault against forest officials.

What Kejriwal said in Bharuch?

The Aam Aadmi Party has started the Lok Sabha election campaign by organising a public rally in Bharuch. While addressing a rally at Netramg in Bharuch district along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal accused the BJP of being against the tribals. "The public will throw out the BJP from the state. We are trying for his (Vasava's) bail soon. If he remains in jail, the party will fight on his behalf," the AAP chief added. Additionally, he also appealed to the people to ensure the victory of Vasava in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Lok Sabha elections 2024

It should be noted here that general elections are expected to be held in India between April and May to elect the members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The tenure of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to end in the month of June. The previous general elections were held in April–May 2019. After the elections, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance formed the government at the Centre, with Narendra Modi continuing as Prime Minister for the second straight term.

