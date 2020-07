Image Source : ANI Earthquake tremors with magnitude 4.6 felt in Mizoram's Champhai

A moderate level earthquake was reported near Champhai in Mizoram on Sunday evening, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake measured magnitude 4.6 on richter scale.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km south-southwest (SSW) of Champhai, Mizoram, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 5:26:37 PM IST at a depth of 77 km from the surface.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage