Image Source : PTI Mild earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir; epicenter near Katra

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hit Jammu and Kashmir at 8:35 pm on Sunday, reported the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicenter of the quake is 90 km from Katra.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on richer scale struck several parts of Gujarat, including Rajkot and Kutch at 8:13 pm on Sunday, reported National Center for Seismology (NCS).

This is a developing story...

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage