Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Gir Somnath in Gujarat

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Gujarat's Gir Somnath district in the early hours of Monday, officials said. No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.

The earthquake was recorded at 3.37 am with its epicenter one km East-South East of Una in the Gir Somnath district located in Saurashtra region, an official of theGandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said.

"There has been no damage or casualty," Gir Somnath Collector Ajay Prakash said. On July 16 last year, an earthquake of 4.8 magnitude was recorded near Rajkot in Gujarat.

