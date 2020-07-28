Image Source : NCS Earthquake hits Mizoram

An earthquake hit Mizoram Tuesday night. The tremors were felt at 08.08 pm. The quake measuring 4.4 on the Richter Scale struck 27 kilometers South South-West of Champhai, Mizoram.

Earlier on July 18, an earthquake had hit Mizoram. It was the ninth earthquake in the last one month. On July 10, Chief Minister Zoramthanga had asked the Centre to send seismologists or geophysicists from the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to assess the ground situation and ascertain the cause of the quakes in the state.

