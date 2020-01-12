Image Source : FILE 5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Ladakh

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter scale on Sunday hit the Ladakh region. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 10.54 am at a depth of 10 kilometres. The tremor lasted for a few seconds.

The official said the epicenter of the earthquake was in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The tremor sparked panic among the people who rushed out of their houses, a police official said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage.

This is a developing story...

(With inputs from agencies)

