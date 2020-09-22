Earthquake, sonic boom or something else as tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir: Reports

Image Source : NATIONAL CENTER FOR SEISMOLOGY (NCS) Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir, says NCS.

People in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) felt tremors on Tuesday reported to be after a earthquake hit the region. Meanwhile, reports are also surfacing that the tremors were felt by the people after a loud blast or explosion may be a sonic boom. However, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported that tremors were felt in Srinagar.

A District Magistrate-Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary took to Twitter and said "this was scary. Hope everyone is safe. #EARTHQUAKE"

Choudhary further said, The "earthquake like situation" confirmed by seismologists is an actual earthquake of magnitude 3.6. Epicentre close to us."

Also, National Center for Seismology (NCS) has officially confirmed it was an earthquake with the magnitude of 3.6.

Image Source : NCS Earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, according to The Kashmir Monitor, it said, "Some people have heard a big boom before the eartquake. Air lock or sky quake also possible."

But reports also say it was an earthquake with magnitude 3.6 in South-Western Kashmir at 9:40:29 pm, Location: 34.15 N; 74.70 E and a depth of 5 km. The epicentre of the earthquale was 12 km WNW of Srinagar.

Aditya Raj Kaul, an independent journalist, tweeted, "Tremors felt across Kashmir valley creating panic. Some say it is earthquake while others call it mysterious blast. No confirmation on earthquake or any blast yet. Some even say sonic boom. Official details are awaited."

While, the NCS has confirmed that it was an Earthquake, take a look at how people reacted on Twitter who are still confused or doubtful whether it was a blast or a quake.

Latitude, Longitude, Richter Scale, 5 Km depth. Is that enough to establish scientifically that tonight's 2 second tremor, felt in radius of 20 km in Srinagar, was earthquake? Why not the underground explosion of 200 kg bomb which IAF notified on 27 Aug around Srinagar airport? — Ahmed Ali Fayyaz (@ahmedalifayyaz) September 22, 2020

