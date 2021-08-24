Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Bay of Bengal; tremors felt in Andhra Pradesh, Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earthquake strikes Bay of Bengal

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale hit the Bay of Bengal along the east coast of India on Tuesday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt after 12.35 pm today. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km within a distance of 296 km from the coastal city of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh, it said.

Tremors were felt across the southern state and in some parts of Chennai.

People in the area reported feeling the tremors for a few seconds.

On Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Assam. The quake was reported at 1.13 pm, having its epicentre at Kokrajhar in west Assam at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS). The place of occurrence was 90 km north of Tura in Meghalaya, it said.

People in the districts of western Assam and northern West Bengal ran out of their homes in panic.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to any property, officials said.



