Massive Fire at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai's Nerul; fire tenders on the spot

A massive broke at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai's Nerul area. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

No casualty has been reported so far.

D Y Patil Hospital or D.Y.P.H.R.C. is a charitable hospital in Navi Mumbai.

