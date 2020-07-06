Watch: Lightning, thunderstorms hit Dwarka, Porbandar causing floods; heavy rains in Gir Somnath, Junagadh too

Image Source : ANI Flooding in parts of Dwarka, Gujarat following heavy rainfall in the region.

Heavy rainfall, lightning, thunderstorms lashed parts of Gujarat causing flood situation in Dwarka, Porbandar. One of the regions which witnessed lightning thunderstorms was the site near Dwarkadhish Temple. Rains caused water-logging, flooding in parts of Dwarka and Porbandar.

Gujarat's Khambhalia tehsil in Devbhoomi Dwarka district receiving as much as 434 mm rainfall during the day, 292 mm between 6 and 8 pm alone, which led to major water-logging, officials said.

Image Source : ANI Heavy rainfall triggered water logging in parts of Porbandar.

Rain lashes Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, other regions in Gujarat

Heavy rains also lashed parts of Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Junagadh and Amreli districts in Saurashtra region, as well as Valsad and Navsari districts in south Gujarat throughout the day, they said.

Image Source : ANI Water-logging in parts of Porbandar after heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The Ahmedabad centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Saurashtra, north and south Gujarat over the next three days.

A farmer was killed in a lightning strike in Surendranagar district, while one person was feared drowned after a pickup van he was travelling in was swept away in a strong current of water following the downpour, police said.

Farmer died after lightning strikes

"A 33-year-old farmer, identified as Vikram Natubhai, died after lightning struck him when he was working at his farm at Umarda village of Surendranagar district," a police official said.

An Aji Dam police station official said that a pickup van carrying three persons was swept away in strong current of water in Khokhardar river near Rajkot Sunday afternoon.

"The van was trying to cross a bridge over the river when it was swept away in overflowing water rushing with strong current. While two persons managed to escape from the van, a third one was swept away along with the van and he is yet to be traced," the official said.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Khambhalia tehsil received a very heavy rainfall of 434 mm, with 292 mm rainfall occurring in just two hours, causing heavy waterlogging in the Khambhalia town.

Which regions received how much rainfall

Ranavav in Porbandar received 152 mm rainfall, Porbandar 120 mm, Sutrapada in Gir Somnath 103 mm, Chikhli in Navsari 99 mm, and Pardi in Valsad received 98 mm rainfall from morning till 8 pm Sunday, the SEOC said.

As per the IMD's Ahmemdabad met centre, a low-pressure area has formed over Kutch and neighbouring regions, which is very likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places in Saurashtra, north and south Gujarat regions

over the next three days.

Light thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, moderate rain with maximum surface wind speed less than 40kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dwarka, Jamnagar and Kutch districts, it said.

The SEOC has asked the local administrations to remain alert in view of the heavy rainfall warning.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Heavy downpour likely to continue in Mumbai today, IMD issues warning

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage