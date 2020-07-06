Heavy downpour likely to continue in Mumbai today, IMD issues warning

Monday, July 06, 2020
     
Mumbai Updated on: July 06, 2020 8:03 IST
Image Source : PTI

Heavy rain is likely to continue in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts including Thane, Raigad and Palghar today. IMD while issuing a yellow alert, has said that due to the active monsoon conditions, the entire Konkan coast including Mumbai is experiencing an intense spell of rainfall. 

"Monsoon remained widespread active over the entire Konkan belt, including Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rainfall over many places and isolated extremely heavy falls," read a press release by IMD.

"Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra also received heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Moderate rain very likely in the city and suburbs. Possibility of heavy falls at isolated places for the next 48 hours," it added.

Major waterlogging incidents were reported from all over Mumbai over the weekend as the downpour continued. Videos of shops being flooded also came to light. 

