Watch: DTC bus catches fire in Delhi's Mahipalpur

Reports suggest that two shops that were next to the bus had also caught fire.   

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 06, 2022 18:58 IST
A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus on Wednesday had caught fire in south Delhi. The incident was reported in the afternoon in Mahipalpur area. Videos that went viral on Twitter show fumes erupting from the government bus. Thankfully, noone was injured in the accident. 

Reports suggest that two shops that were next to the bus had also caught fire. 

Fire department was informed about the fire, and the routes from both sides have been blocked. There is no information on the cause of the fire yet. 

Details to follow. 

