Man bites snake to death under influence of alcohol

In an bizarre incident, a drunk man bit a snake into pieces in Karnataka's Kolar district on Tuesday. The man, identified as Kumar was in an inebriated condition when he grabbed the snake that was passing by and tied it to his neck. He entered his village with the snake tied to his neck after biting it to death.

We cannot show you the uncut video as it is highly disturbing and graphic.

