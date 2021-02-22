Disha Ravi sent to 1-day police custody; to be confronted with Nikita, Shantanu in toolkit case

Image Source : AP Disha Ravi, 21, was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13.

Climate activist Disha Ravi was sent to one-day police custody on Monday in connection with the toolkit case linked to the Republic Day violence in New Delhi. According to reports, Ravi will be confronted with co-accused Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk in police custody.

Disha Ravi, 21, was arrested from Bengaluru on February 13. She was first sent to five-day custody, and later to three-day judicial custody which ended on Monday.

The police produced Disha Ravi before the Patiala House court and sought five days remand. "She has shifted the burden to other accused. I have to confront her with them," the prosecutor told the court.

The Delhi Police have contended that the Google document tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg to back the farmers' protest and then deleted, was created by Ravi and two other activists - Jacob and Muluk.

The 'toolkit' is a series of guidelines suggesting how a particular aim can be achieved. Toolkits chart out plans of action explaining topics at hand and offer suggestions that could be followed to achieve particular goals.

Notably, the order on Ravi's bail application will be pronounced on Tuesday. During the three-hour-long bail hearing on February 20, the police said that the 'toolkit' was a sinister design to defame India and cause violence.

