Wednesday, July 07, 2021
     
Dilip Kumar passes away: PM Modi, President, other political leaders pay tribute

Dilip Kumar had been in and out of the hospital the last one month. He was admitted to the hospital last month following episodes of breathlessness. He was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs, and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure.

New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2021 9:50 IST
Dilip Kumar, India’s enduring film legend through the decades, died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after prolonged illness, his family and doctors treating him said. He was 98. The actor, known to generations of film-goers as ‘tragedy king’ for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as “Mughal-e-Azam” and “Devdas”, had been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility in Khar, since last Tuesday. “He passed away due to prolonged illness at 7.30 am,” Dr Jalil Parkar, who had been treating Kumar said. 

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," family friend Faisal Farooqui posted from the actor's Twitter handle at 8.01 am.

Meanwhile, political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal and others paid condolences and expressed grief on the passing away of the legendary actor. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President Kovind

India TV Editor-In-Chief and Chairman Rajat Sharma

Rajnath Singh

Amit Shah

Yogi Adityanath

Rahul Gandhi

Mamata Banerjee

Smriti Irani

Arvind Kejriwal

Akhilesh Yadav

Mayawati

Shashi Tharoor

Jitin Prasada

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Hemant Soren

Ashok Gehlot

Nusrat Jahan

Keshav Pasad Maurya

Supriya Sule

Priyanka Chaturvedi

Kalraj Mishra

