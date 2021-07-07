When Dilip Kumar reminded fans of Tarana's iconic scene in one of his last tweets | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DILIP KUMAR Dilip Kumar, Madhubala

Legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away at 98 in Mumbai on Wednesday due to age-related illness. The first superstar of the country created a history that will be etched in the hearts and brains of his millions of fans across the world. A man who was an institution in himself will be remembered as one of the greatest in Hindi cinema. In of his last tweets, the actor reminded his fans of an iconic scene from his film Tarana (1951).

Starring Madhubala and Dilip Kumar together for the first time, Tarana is a story about the titular character (Madhubala), a free-spirited village girl who falls in love with a visiting doctor (Kumar).

The film is best remembered as the project during which Madhubala and Kumar's highly-publicised affair began that reportedly lasted for nearly six years. On the release of the film, Tarana went on to become one of the biggest box office hits of that year. It not only received rave reviews from critics for Madhubala and Kumar's onscreen chemistry but the music and direction became exemplary for many future films.

The actor, known to generations of film-goers as ‘tragedy king’ for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as “Mughal-e-Azam” and “Devdas”, had been admitted to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility in Khar, since last Tuesday.

Kumar, who was married to actor Saira Banu, had been in and out of hospital the last one month and his family had hoped that he would get better.

The Hindi cinema veteran, the last of the golden troika with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, was admitted to hospital last month following episodes of breathlessness.

He was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion, a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs, and underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure.

He was discharged after five days only to be admitted to the hospital again.

Kumar, born Yousuf Khan and often known as the Nehruvian hero, did his first film “Jwar Bhata” in 1944 and his last “Qila” in 1998, 54 years later.

The five-decade career included "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", and later, as he graduated to character roles, “Shakti” and ‘”Karma”.