RIP Dilip Kumar: Suhana Safar to Ude Jab Jab Zulfe, top 10 songs of the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood

Bollywood’s legendary actor Dilip Kumar took his last breath at the age of 98 in Mumbai. He was a dream man of billion women. The talent of acting and his contribution to the field is harder to explain in words. Popularly known as ‘Tragedy King’ he has some great films and melodious songs written to his name. Let’s remember the good times by having a look at the hit songs of the actor.

1. Saala Main To Saab Bangaya, Gopi

The song was sung by Kishore Kumar.

2. Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam – Madhumati

Suhana safar, sung by Mukesh, was a treat for Dilip Kumar fans

3. Madhuban Mein Radhika, Kohinoor

This classical music number by Naushad featured Dilip Kumar singing and playing the sitar as a courtesan dances.

4. Ye Desh Hai Veer Jawano Ka – Naya Daur

The song was crooned by Mohammed Rafi and Balbir and the lyrics were given by Sahir Ludhiyanvi

5. Ude Jab Jab Zulfen Teri – Naya Daur

Ude jab jab zulfen teri sung by Mohd Rafi and Asha Bhosle remains a crowd favourite for its lilting tune and beats by composer OP Nayyar.

6. Saare Shahar Mein – Bairaag

The music was given by duo Kalyanji Anandji and was featured on Dilip Kumar and Leena Chandavarkar

7. Imli Ka Boota – Saudagar

Their song Imli ka boota beri ka paid showed the friendship between Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar. This song is sung by Mohammad Aziz and Sudesh Bhonsle and the music is by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

8. Teri Mehfil Mein Qismat – Mughal-E-Azam

The song was from one of the iconic films and was rendered by Lata Mangeshkar and Shamshad Begum

9. Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge – Karma

One of the most loved patriotic songs of India was sung by Mohammad Aziz and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

10. Chhoti Si Umar Mein – Bairaag

This song had Saira Banu – Dilip Kumar’s real-life wife – woo him, as he looks on baffled (he is blind).

