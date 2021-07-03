Did not sleep a wink for seven nights when state faced oxygen crisis: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The state government was ramping up the health infrastructure and working to end the vaccine shortage to fight off a possible third wave, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said he did not sleep for seven nights when the state faced a severe oxygen shortage during the peak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I have no hesitation to disclose today that I did not sleep a wink for seven nights when the state faced an oxygen crisis,” he said at a program.

Used to talk to driver of oxygen tanker: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

"News came that such-and-such hospital will run out of oxygen in 30 minutes. We worked hard to make oxygen available. I used to talk to the driver of the oxygen tanker to find out where he had reached,” Chouhan said.

The state government was ramping up the health infrastructure and working to end the vaccine shortage to fight off a possible third wave, he said, adding that people must understand that the pandemic is not over.

Around 80,000 people are being tested daily in the state, he said.

Chouhan also said that officials should keep an eye on the people going to and coming from neighbouring Maharashtra where a relatively large number of cases are being reported.

