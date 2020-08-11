DGCA suspends Captain Manish Uppal, Mukesh Neema over safety violations by Air Asia

Image Source : PTI FILE

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday suspended Captain Manish Uppal and Mukesh Neema over safety violations by Air Asia. Uppal was the Head of Operations in Air Asia while Neema was Chief of Flight safety with the airline.

The DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to Air Asia on June 28 after Gaurav Taneja, one of the AirAsia India's former pilots -- who runs a YouTube channel called Flying Beast -- alleged violations of safety norms by the low-cost airline.

"We had issued a show cause notice to two AirAsia India executives -- Head of Operations Manish Uppal and Head of Flight Safety Mukesh Nema -- in June only. It has been decided now to suspend them for a period of three months," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official said.

