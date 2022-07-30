Desh Ki Awaaz survey: If people were to poll today, Yogi-led BJP would win 292 seats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is still most popular among people.

Desh Ki Awaaz survey: Four months ago, the Bharatiya Janata Party won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election decimating its Opposition and gaining a lion's share of votes. A survey, Desh Ki Awaz, done by India's No 1 Hindi news channel India TV showed that if elections were to be conducted even today, the BJP would have still fared the same way.

In the 403-seat UP assembly, if elections are held now, Yogi Adityanath-led BJP may win 292 seats, Samajwadi Party may win 94 seats, Congress one and Others 16 seats. In the assembly polls in March this year, BJP had won 255 seats, Samajwadi Party 111, Congress 1 , BSP 1 and Others 35. The voting percentage in the opinion poll — BJP 44.6 per cent and SP 31.3 per cent.



When people were asked on which issue would they vote, 38 per cent said “because of Yogi’s popularity”, 26 per cent said “sushasan and ration (good governance and ration)”. 56 per cent said “Double engine factor decides the vote” while 39 per cent said, “Double engine factor does not decide the vote”.

India TV-Materise Survey has been done between July 11 and July 24. During this, the survey team reached 136 parliamentary seats in the country and got to know the opinion of the people. A total of 34 thousand people were included in this survey, out of which 20 thousand are men and 15 thousand are women.

The margin of error in this survey is minus/plus two. In this way, this survey has been done on a very large scale and has the power to show the mood of the public to a great extent.

