Dense fog envelopes Delhi-NCR, Dec 29 coldest night as mercury drops to 2.5 degree celsius

Image Source : PTI Vehicles ply at a road with headlights on during a cold and foggy night in New Delhi

As cold wave continues to batter Delhi-NCR and entire north India, Delhiites woke up to a thick layer of dense fog cover on Monday morning. The visibility on Monday was barely 50 meters.

The minimum temperature on Sunday night was recorded at 2.5-degree Celcius, making it one of the coldest days in the national capital this winter season.

Dense fog has also hit train and flight operations. At present, around 30 trains are running late due to low visibility.

Dense fog cover in Delhi Cantonment area. Minimum temperature of 2.5°C was recorded in the national capital, on 29th December (yesterday). pic.twitter.com/8TWFYlympN — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2019

Due to bad weather, flight operations have also been affected. CAT III B compliant aircraft and pilots faced difficulty during landing. Passengers have been asked to stay in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information.

Since December 14, the national capital has been experiencing "severe cold days" with the average minimum temperature on Sunday morning being recorded at 3.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below what is considered normal for this time of the year.

The minimum temperature in various parts of Delhi varied with 2.5 degrees Celsius being recorded at Ayanagar, 2.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 3.2 degrees Celsius at Palam and 3.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung.

The average maximum temperature was recorded in the evening at 15.8 degrees Celsius, five notches below what is considered normal for the season.

The maximum temperature in various parts of Delhi varied with 14.8 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, 15.6 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 13.5 degrees Celsius at Palam and 15.8 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung.

