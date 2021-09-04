Delhi: Decomposed body of 50-year-old woman found in Chandni Chowk

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATION The locals informed the police after the foul smell was emanating from the house.

A decomposed body of a 50-year-old woman was found inside a house in Delhi's Chandni Chowk area, police informed. The deceased was a resident of Chandni Mahal area in Chandni Chowk, they said.

The locals informed the police after a foul smell was emanating from the Chandni Chowk house.

According to the information provided by the local residents, the woman had two marriages, one with a person living in Meerut and another with a person living in Pakistan, police said.

She had also gone to Pakistan and then came back, police mentioned. An FIR under the Foreign Act was registered against her in Delhi.

The investigation has revealed that woman had taken citizenship of Pakistan.

Moreover, in 2001, the 50-year-old woman's husband from Pakistan along with his friend was held with a "toy bomb" in Delhi Cantt area, police said.

Further investigations are under progress, they said.

ALSO READ: UP: Married woman killed by cousin after failed rape attempt, accused arrested

ALSO READ: Pune: Man kills wife for keeping TV on through the night

Latest India News