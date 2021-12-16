Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi weather today: IMD predicts light rains; mercury to fall further in next two-three days

The national capital witnessed another cold morning on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 8.7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office said the city will have a partly cloudy sky with very light rains towards the evening or night, IMD officials said.

It said the mercury is likely to drop by a few notches over the next two-three days. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 22 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the weather office said.

The relative humidity was 90 per cent at 8.30 am. The air quality in the national capital remained in the "very poor" category with the air quality index (AQI) clocking the value of 350 at 8 am on Thursday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Though it remained in the very poor category, the AQI improved marginally at 350 on Thursday from its previous day's index value of 363.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

