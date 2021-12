Delhi: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category, likely to improve from Friday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: Air quality remains in 'very poor' category.

Highlights Concentrations of PM 2.5, PM 10 stood at 168 in very poor and 284 in poor category respectively

Air quality in Noida and Gurugram too remains in the 'very poor' category today

Delhi govt extended ban on entry of non-essential trucks in national capital till further orders

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 337 on Thursday morning but it is predicted to improve from Friday due to a likely high wind speed.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 168 in the 'very poor' and 284 in the 'poor' category respectively."AQI today indicates 'Very Poor' air quality.

A shallow foggy condition is likely to keep AQI poor for the next two days. On December 16 air quality is going to improve and from December 17 onwards significant improvement is likely to happen due to high wind speeds that keep AQI within 'poor' or 'lower end of very poor' category," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

The air quality in Noida and Gurugram too remains in the 'very poor' category with AQI at 337 and 330 respectively. As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

After a review meeting on Monday, the Delhi government has extended the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks in the national capital till further orders.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News