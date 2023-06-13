Delhi boils at 43°C, temperatures expected to rise to 45-50°C in Punjab, Haryana: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A man quenches his thirst on a hot summer day in New Delhi.

Delhi experienced scorching heat with little respite from hot 'loo' winds blowing on Tuesday amid predictions of temperatures rising to 45-50°C in the national capital along with Punjab and Haryana over the next few days.

Meanwhile, a heatwave alert has been issued for Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh , Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for the next five days which are currently under the heatwave conditions.

IMD scientist, Dr Naresh Kumar said, "In Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the temperature may reach near 45-50°C in the coming days. At present, the heat wave is continuing in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Heatwave alert has been issued in these parts for the coming 5 days."

Bleak monsoon expected over North India

Earlier in the day, private forecasting agency Skymet Weather predicted a bleak monsoon in India over the next four weeks, raising concerns about the impact on agriculture.

"Extended Range Prediction System (ERPS) is projecting a dismal outlook for the next four weeks, until July 6. Agriculture heartland is looking rather cracked and parched. This coincides with the crucial time of sowing or at least preparing the field, with the hope of impending rains," it said on Monday (June 12).

Impact of Cyclone Biparjoy on Indian Monsoon

Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea first delayed the monsoon onset over Kerala and is now impeding the advance of the rain-bearing system, preventing it from reaching the interior regions of the peninsula, the private agency said. READ MORE

ALSO READ | Assam weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall; issues yellow, orange alert for next 5 days in state

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu weather: Light to moderate rainfall likely to occur in parts of state till THIS DATE

Latest India News