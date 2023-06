Assam weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall; issues yellow, orange alert for next 5 days in state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Assam weather: IMD predicts heavy rainfall; issues yellow, orange alert for next 5 days

Assam weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today (June 11) said widespread heavy rainfall is very likely in Assam in the next five days. In a 'Special Weather Bulletin', IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has issued 'Yellow Alert' for Sunday and Monday, followed by 'Orange Alerts' from Tuesday to Thursday.

'Yellow Alert' stands for watch and be updated, while 'Orange Alerts' implies to be prepared for action.

"Moisture incursion due to strong low-level Southerly/Southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to Northeast India is very likely during the next five days. "Under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall activity with heavy to very heavy rainfall/thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur over Assam during the next five days," RMC said in the bulletin.

This weather condition is likely to occur in other Northeastern states also such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram, it added. It further said temporary disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads, uprooting of trees as well as breaking of tree branches is likely to happen. Uprooting of trees may cause damage to the power sector.

"Heavy rainfall may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage. Lightning may injure people and cattle in open place," the report said, adding flash floods and landslides are also likely to occur in many places.

(With PTI inputs)

