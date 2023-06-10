Follow us on Image Source : ANI "Will report Manipur violence situation to Amit Shah": Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after meeting Biren Singh

Manipur violence: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today (June 10) met his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh to discuss the ongoing situation in Manipur where sporadic violence continues a month after ethnic clashes began in this northeastern state.

Assam CM on Manipur situation:

"For us, peace and stability in Manipur are very important. Whatever I have learnt during the discussions today, I will report the same to the Union Home Minister for further necessary action. I could not meet the Kuki leaders today. It was a goodwill visit," said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier, Sarma flew down from Guwahati this morning for this meeting. Sources said that the Assam CM was carrying a message from Delhi as all sides work to find a solution to the ethnic violence in the state that claimed over 100 lives since May 3. No official briefing was held to inform the media about the meeting.

However, a senior BJP leader who was present at the meeting said, "We highlighted the issues of the state concerning the violence. Himanta Biswa Sarma assured us he will work at his level best to restore peace in Manipur."

The leader, who did not want to be quoted, told media, “Sarma said the Manipur BJP should not hesitate to ask what is needed and he will make sure those requirements are met."

The Assam chief minister also asserted that he will inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the situation and will be back here again in a few days.

Know more about Manipur tension:

A total of 37,450 people are currently sheltered in 272 relief camps. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley.

Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With agencies inputs)

