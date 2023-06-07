Assam: 20 bogies of goods train carrying coal derailed near Boko in Kamrup district

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Assam: Goods train carrying coal derailed near Boko in Kamrup district

Goods train derails in Assam : A goods train derailed in Assam's Kamrup district today (June 7) but no injuries were reported, a railway official said. The incident took place near Boko when 20 wagons of the coal-laden train jumped the tracks at Singra near Boko, he said.

The derailed wagons were at the centre of the train which had a total of 60 wagons, the official said. The train was bringing coal to Tetelia in Kamrup Metropolitan district from Asansol in West Bengal. The cause of the derailment was yet to be ascertained and senior railway and police officials were camping at the spot, he said.

Four passenger trains in the Rangia-Lumding section were cancelled but express trains were not affected as rail traffic in the section was lean and confined mostly to goods trains, the official said. Restoration work has begun and the plying of trains is expected to resume soon, the official added.

According to the Chief Public Relations Officer, of Northeast Frontier Railway, Sabyasachi De, there is no report of any casualty or injury in the incident. The incident took place near Singra railway station, Boko."At least 20 boogies of the goods train derailed," Sabyasachi De told media.

"The goods train of around 50 boogies was coming from Asonsol and there is no report of any casualty in the incident," Sabyasachi De added.

(With agencies inputs)

