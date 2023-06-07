Days after Odisha train tragedy, major rail accident averted in Jharkhand

Follow us on Image Source : INDIAN RAILWAYS New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express

The presence of mind of a train driver averted a major train accident at Jharkhand's Bokaro after a tractor crashed the railway gate near Bhojudih station when the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express was passing from the Santhaldih railway crossing on Tuesday evening. According to reports, the tractor got stuck between the railway track and the gate. The incident occurred around 5 pm when the train was already running delayed by about 45 minutes.

"A tractor crashed the railway gate when it was closing at the Santhaldih railway crossing of the Bhojudih station in Bokaro district. However, the driver of the train applied the brakes and the train stopped, averting any major accident," Manish Kumar, DRM, Adra Division, South Eastern Railway.

He said the tractor has been seized and an FIR lodged at the police station concerned, while the gate man has been suspended. The driver of the tractor had fled the spot.

The incident occurred barely days after one of the worst train tragedies in the country at the Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha's Balasore district, which claimed 288 lives and left more than 1,100 people injured after a crash involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.

Latest India News