Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Time to relax lockdown in Delhi, guidelines tomorrow: Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday. Taking to twitter, Kejriwal said, Centre's guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if corona cases increase but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent."

Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre's guidelines and announce it tomorrow https://t.co/eBfrLKUpP9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 17, 2020

