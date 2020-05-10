Delhi teacher involved in distributing ration tests positive for coronavirus

Image Source : AP A worker watches health workers screen people for coronavirus in Delhi.

A Delhi teacher has tested positive for coronavirus who was involved in distributing ration during the lockdown. The teacher is employed in a municipality school, officials informed. The teacher who has tested positive was posted at a primary school in Wazirabad under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The teacher had last come to school on April 28 and started showing COVID-19 symptoms from May 2. His test report came on Friday, an official of North Delhi Municipal Corporation said.

"We traced his six primary contacts and they have been sent into quarantine. Since they are completely asymptomatic, no test has been done yet," he said, adding the school building has been sanitised.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 224 fresh cases of COVID-19 between 4 pm yesterday and 12 midnight, Health Department said. The total number of cases now stands at 6,542 including 2,020 recoveries and 68 deaths. There are 4,454 active cases in the national capital.

In the last 24 hours, 6 ITBP personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. 100 ITBP personnel have tested positive so far, all the cases are from Delhi. There are 83 Covid-19 containment zones in the city at the moment.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage