Saturday, April 30, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi: Rs 4 crore robbery in posh Defence Colony | Here's what happened

Delhi: Rs 4 crore robbery in posh Defence Colony | Here's what happened

As reported by the complainant, a 68-year-old woman, she and her granddaughter were asleep in a bedroom on the ground floor.

Kumar Sonu Reported by: Kumar Sonu
New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2022 20:13 IST
delhi, delhi robbery, delhi robbery complaint, delhi robbery alert, delhi police, defense colony
Image Source : INDIA TV

Visual of the house 

A house was looted in broad daylight at 29, Anand Lok in Delhi's Defence colony on Saturday, and robbers got hold of crores of money. 

As reported by the complainant, a 68-year-old woman, she and her granddaughter were asleep in a bedroom on the ground floor. When she heard noises from the upstairs bedroom, she rushed to find out what was going on. 

Four robbers were rushing through the almirah in the bedroom. When they saw the elderly woman, they asked her to keep quiet. 

She tried escaping the room, and the robbers caught her and tied her legs up with a cloth. 

A total of 4 crores were robbed from the house. An investigation is underway.

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News