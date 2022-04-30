Delhi: Rs 4 crore robbery in posh Defence Colony | Here's what happened

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visual of the house

A house was looted in broad daylight at 29, Anand Lok in Delhi's Defence colony on Saturday, and robbers got hold of crores of money.

As reported by the complainant, a 68-year-old woman, she and her granddaughter were asleep in a bedroom on the ground floor. When she heard noises from the upstairs bedroom, she rushed to find out what was going on.

Four robbers were rushing through the almirah in the bedroom. When they saw the elderly woman, they asked her to keep quiet.

She tried escaping the room, and the robbers caught her and tied her legs up with a cloth.

A total of 4 crores were robbed from the house. An investigation is underway.

