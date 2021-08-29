COVID: Delhi reports 31 new cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 71,634 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi recorded zero Covid deaths for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, according to the latest bulletin issued by the health department. The national capital saw 31 new coronavirus cases during this period, pushing the tally of COVID-19 cases to over 14.37 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,080.

This is the 19th time since the start of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that no deaths have been reported in a day.

As many as 32 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.04 per cent.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 29 cases of the coronavirus and zero daily deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent. On Friday, it reported 46 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 71,634 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 14,37,716 in the national capital, including 14,12,244 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 392, of which 101 are in home isolation.

