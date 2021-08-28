Covid: Around 7,000 ICU beds to be added in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Around 7,000 ICU beds will be added in government-run hospitals of the national capital in view of an impending third wave of COVID-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. This will increase the ICU bed capacity in the capital by 70 per cent, he said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a tweet in Hindi, "6,836 new beds are going to be made at a cost of Rs 1,216.72 crores by Delhi govt at Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, GTB Hospital as well as Chacha Nehru Hospital,"

"Almost 7,000 new ICU beds are being added to Delhi government hospitals. This is like bringing a complete transformation into the health infrastructure of Delhi. Delhi government hospitals at present have a capacity of 10,000 ICU beds, a 70 per cent increase is being made to this number.

"This is no small task, but these beds will be ready within six months. On one hand, it will help in dealing with the third COVID-19 wave, and on the other if the wave does not come, they will act like additional beds for regular treatment," Kejriwal said.

The cabinet has given its approval for increasing ICU beds. The proposed facilities in the hospitals will be designed to function as Covid hospitals.

However, after the Covid pandemic ends, the facilities would be utilised for other specialised hospital services, an official statement said.

The facilities will consist of three sub-buildings, emergency/OPD/ward block and services building, including space for PSA / Oxygen Tanks and multi level car parking block. The provisions have also been made for the addition of one floor in future in case of requirement.

A total of 1,430 beds will be added in the Shalimar Bagh Government Hospital, 458 at the Kirari Government Hospital, 1,912 at the GTB Hospital, 1,565 beds in Raghubir Nagar, 610 beds at CNBC, Geeta Colony, 525 beds at the Sultanpuri hospital.

The statement said the government is making thorough preparations in anticipation of an impending third wave of COVID-19.

"In the same prospect the addition of these beds will not only ramp up the ICU bed facilities by 70 per cent but also be monumental in achieving the target of 37,000 beds in the national capital," it added.

ALSO READ: Delhi reports 29 COVID cases, zero deaths

ALSO READ: Delhi government to strengthen doorstep delivery of services, set up 6,800 new beds in hospitals: CM Kejriwal

Latest India News